SET And Microsoft Join Hands To Expand LiVE Platform As Thailand’s First Startup Information Center

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has jointly joined forces with Microsoft (Thailand) to scale up LiVE platform to ”Virtual Pitching Platform”, an integrated entrepreneur information center for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, and social enterprises (SEs) to pitch their business plan online to investors, enabling Thai entrepreneurs to grow globally. LiVE platform, which comes on stream today, also connects to other alliances to strengthen and connect the startup ecosystem.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Manpong Senanarong said that SET has continuously developed the LiVE platform to become a key mechanism to assist startups, SMEs, and SEs in accessing funding sources via four functions: 1) Verifying identity of startups in collaboration with alliances; 2) Promoting visibility for wider recognition, 3) Providing advice and enhancing knowledge, and 4) Encouraging business matching.
“These days increasing number of investors are keen to invest in startups but with lack of necessary business information for decision making and understanding of possible risks. SET therefore develops contents to help investors address the problems through additional services available on LiVE platform, with collaboration from Microsoft (Thailand) in developing the system. The presentation format will similar to that of SET Digital Opportunity Day and Digital Roadshow whereby startups present information and business plan, and directly communicate with investors’ inquiries, enabling investors to watch live or non-live presentation via Facebook. This newly created channel provides both Thai and foreign investors with access to local startups, SMEs, and SEs. We are confident that information disclosure and exchange can mitigate risks, and build confidence in investing in startups, as well as being joint ventures and long-term partnership,” Manpong said.
Furthermore, SET has also collaborated with alliances from both public and private sectors to drive the startup ecosystem, in accordance with the government policy to encourage startups to access capital funding and grow sustainably. All these alliances such as Startup Thailand, the National Innovation Agency (NIA) Thai Venture Capital Association (TVCA) and Thailand Tech Startup Association (TTSA), among others, have continuously joined hands with SET in enhancing knowledge of entrepreneurs and investors through training, seminars and other media tools. The next phase will provide investment knowledge for startup investment from bloggers to enable investors to exchange views on startup investment on webboards. In addition, SET has also geared up to bridge connection to large corporations on incubation support, including application program interface or API, and many others.
Microsoft (Thailand) Managing Director Dhanawat Suthumpun said that Microsoft’s objective is to enhance potential for everyone and every organization as well as Thailand’s startups with a variety of business to grow firmly. However, there are certain startups that cannot access funding sources, technological expertise or marketing know-how. Microsoft then provides support for developing Startup Community Portal on Azure, its cloud platform, aiming at utilizing its extensive resources to help develop startup technology and business in the format similar to such Microsoft’s global program as Microsoft for Startups which was launched last year.
For more information, please visit www.live-mkt.com and Facebook: LiVE Platform.