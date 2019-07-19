SET And Institute Of Public Policy And Development Join Hands To Foster Research On Sustainable Development

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and The Institute of Public Policy and Development (IPPD), under the Thai government think tank, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly conduct insightful and practical researches to benefit the country’s economic and social development, as well as exchanging knowledge and utilizing big data to sustainably enhance the business sector and the society as a whole.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET realizes the importance of research studies and has continuously joined forces with academic, public, and private organizations to conduct research work to further support the sustainable development of the Thai capital market and economy, in line with the vision “To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for Everyone”. Today’s MoU focuses on conducting research development to enable Thai businesses and the public to be well-prepared and move ahead in the ever-changing landscape. Significantly, this collaboration will make use of the big data for the sample size, as well as the exchange of human resource and knowledge.
IPPD Managing Director Sorapop Kiatpongsan said that we are delighted to take part in this project in research studies for the benefit of the economy and society towards sustainability. The first phrase will focus on savings, investment, business and social sectors’ sustainability, with an aim to enhance savings and investment literacy, develop skills, while raising public and listed firms’ participation in various dimensions by using information and evidence from the analyses and experiments.
In addition, SET, jointly with IPPD, has also organized a Capital Market Research Forum on “Disappearing Workforce” at the SET building in Bangkok, with an honorary guest Stefano Scuratti, Regional Director, APAC Public Policy Consulting, The Economist Intelligence Unit, presented a special report on “The disappearing workforce? Why countries in Southeast Asia need to think about fertility rates before it’s too late”. The forum was also joined by distinguished guest speakers from both government and private sectors to exchange opinion on future trends and how to be well prepared to lead change.