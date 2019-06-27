SET And Alliances To Strengthen Social Enterprises Nationwide Via 3rd SET Social Impact Gym

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), jointly with Market for Alternative Investment (mai) and mai Listed Company Association (maiA), holds the SET Social Impact Gym 2019 project for the third consecutive year to enhance potential of social enterprises (SEs) for sustainability. This year's project incorporates on-site training to SEs in northern, northeastern, and southern Thailand by utilizing the joint driving forces of local business, academic, and social sectors to create positive social impact and solve social issues in deeper and wider perspectives.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai stated that SET is determined to developing the capital market to benefit all related parties in every social dimension, reinforcing SET's vision “To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for Everyone”, by bridging the business and social sectors for inclusive and sustainable growth. Innovatively, it has been carried out under the SET Social Impact digital platform which centers on social impact investment that enables the business sector to utilize the organization’s resources for not only financial returns but also social returns. The SET Social Impact Gym 2019 project has gained great support from volunteers who are capital market experts. Significantly, top executives of mai-listed companies also prioritize this and jointly transfer comprehensive knowledge and expertise to SEs to strengthen and enhance potential towards sustainability.
maiA President Aeimporn Punyasai said that maiA has joined forces with SET to foster SE potential through the SET Social Impact Gym project since its debut as we realize that mai-listed companies are considered as role models for small and medium-sized businesses. Many SEs have creativity and innovations but still need to strengthen business potential to level up as strong enterprises. If these SEs can be firmly established, they will be able to grow sustainably, and can help the society generate positive results extensively with sustainability. This year mai-listed companies’ 31 executives from eight industries will share knowledge and experience to SEs. We aim to take part in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs while taking this opportunity to learn concept and business model of social entrepreneurs. This is a two-way learning which can further develop the business relationship in the future.
During the past two years, SET Social Impact Gym project has boosted entrepreneurial potential of 32 SEs. Out of these, more than half managed to create business collaboration with listed firms. For this year’s project, 14 qualified SEs are selected from 200 applicants who involved in solving various social issues such as of environment, education, health and community development, as well as vulnerable groups. In addition to the mai-listed companies’ executives, other volunteers who have specific expertise in the areas of branding, production, management, and design have altogether jointly provided intensive advices over the course of three months through one-on-one workshop programs including mentorship.
Furthermore, this year’s project also focuses on utilizing digital tools at an early stage of business development to enhance potential. Krungsri Finnovate Co., Ltd., has geared up as an alliance to help initiate and develop innovations for effective business management, to sharpen their competitive edge in the digital age.
Significantly, SET has worked closely with mai-listed firms to utilize capital market potential, and collaboration from local business, academic, and social enterprises, as well as local media to create social impact locally.