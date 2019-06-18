SET And Alliances Join Forces To Organize SET Social Impact Day 2019

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) together with alliances in capital market, social, and entertainment sectors, have organized the annual SET Social Impact Day, under the theme “Partnership for Impact Co-creation” on July 17-18, as a flagship venue to bridge business sector and social enterprises (SEs) to tackle critical social issues including education, healthcare, environment, underprivileged groups, community and agricultural development. The event offers seminars, networking session and business matching as well as showcasing social innovations and opening up a marketplace by 60 SEs.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that the economic growth will not be sustainable amidst rising social and environmental problems. It is vital to inject an integrated process of embracing environmental, social and corporate governance aspects into business operations. Moreover, collaboration to jointly create innovative model is the key for greater social impact to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth. Therefore, SET has collaborated with Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO), mai-listed Company Association (maiA), LIFEiS Group, PorLaewDee project, and other alliances to organize SET Social Impact Day 2019 as a stage to practically create value synergy, while proposing how to solve social problems to find a balance among economic, social and environmental development, in line with SET’s vision “To make the capital market 'Work’ for everyone”.
SET Social Impact Day is one of the key annual activities under the SET Social Impact Platform that SET has continued to develop with an aim to connect the business and social sectors, from online platform to offline platform, through various activities. The platform has extensively expanded its partnership networks to entertainment industry, experts from capital market and other sectors, universities, and media, as well as expanding geographic reach to work with local business, educational and social sectors nationwide to multiply the impact.
FETCO Chairman Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn said that while FETCO has been actively promoting all the organizations in the Thai capital market in terms of strategic direction and long-term goals, FETCO has also been instrumental in driving the Thai capital market’s sustainable development. SET Social Impact Day 2019 will surely show the synergy of all the stakeholders and the definite goals to enhance the Thai society as a whole.
maiA President Aeimporn Punyasai said that maiA’s member consists of 162 small and medium-sized companies with high potential growth. maiA has been joining the SET Social Impact Platform for three years and our members’ top executives have been volunteer coaches for the social enterprises to strengthen their entrepreneurship. In combining the strengths of the business sector and the social sector, SET Social Impact Day will be a collaborative platform to solve social problems to fulfil the value chain.
LIFEiS Group CEO Nop Ponchamni said that as a representative of artists, thinkers, and activists, LIFEiS takes part in promoting and making changes for the betterment of the society in various ways. Connecting the dots of our collaboration, we hope that we could inspire more people to benefit the society.
PorLaewDee Project Founder & Director Sirikul Laukaikul said that to create a sustainable society, it is necessary for the business sector to play an active role. We believe that by incorporating the Sufficiency Economy in the strategic plan, businesses can grow sustainably. PorLaewDee will continue to groom people and businesses through seminars and various courses as well as designing solutions for sustainability in this special event.
For more information, please visit www.setsocialimpact.com