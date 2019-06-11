SET Allows Temporary Trading Of Listed Securities Suspended For 3-Mth Period, Effective July 1

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will start the temporary trading of listed securities which have been posted the SP sign longer than three-month period consecutively and in line with specified conditions. SET will announce the list of these securities on June 20, 2019.
The conditions of listed securities which have been suspended longer than 3 months and will be allowed for 1-month temporary trading are as follows:
- Listed securities have been suspended from failure to disclose key information, or failure to submit financial statements, or the auditor’ issuance of adverse opinion on the financial statements.
- Listed securities that are subject to possible delisting as a result of the operating performance or financial position; and have never been allowed such temporary trading.
- Listed securities have not been ordered to be delisted before the temporary trading.
All securities under above conditions will be allowed for temporary trading during July 1-31, 2019. SET will post the non-compliance or NC sign on securities during the trading period and investors are required to purchase such securities through cash balance account which means that the investors have to pay the full amount in cash prior to purchasing in order to alert them to be more prudent. After one month of temporary trading (or after July 31, 2019), these securities with temporary trading will be posted “SP” sign until the companies disclose information or all issues are successfully solved.
Moreover, there will be no floor and ceiling price limits on the first trading day of these temporary trading securities (July 1, 2019), as such reflecting the real demand-supply.
Please note that these securities’ trading will not be included in SET’s trading calculation statistics. SET will release the list of SP securities eligible for the temporary trading on June 20, 2019.