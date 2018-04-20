Serviceware SE New On Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Software Company Lists In Prime Standard - Initial Price: €24.005

Serviceware SE (ISIN: DE000A2G8X31) has become the next company to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange today. The shares in the software company from Bad Camberg, Hesse, were listed in the Prime Standard and opened trading at €24.005 following an issue price of €24.00. The total placement volume was €88.9 million.
Commerzbank and Hauck & Aufhäuser led the IPO. Hauck & Aufhäuser is designated sponsor for Xetra trading and Oddo Seydler serves as the specialist on the Börse Frankfurt venue.
Based on company information, Serviceware is a leading provider of software solutions for service process digitalisation and automation that companies can use to boost their service quality and manage their service costs efficiently.