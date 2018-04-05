SERRANO 61 To Start Trading On MAB Tomorrow - The Fifth Company To List On BME’s Growth Market, MAB, In 2018

The Board of Directors of MAB has approved the listing of SERRANO 61 DESARROLLO SOCIMI following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admissions Committee.
The company, the fifth to list on BME’s Growth market, MAB, in 2018, is scheduled to start trading tomorrow, 6TH April.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YSRR” and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system. Armabex Asesores Registrados is the Registered Adviser while Banco Inversis acts as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 21.10 euros, which brings its overall valuation to €105.5 million.
The Informative Document on SERRANO 61 DESARROLLO SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.