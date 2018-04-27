Senior Management Changes At Monetary Authority Of Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) today announced the following changes to its senior management team:
- Mr Ng Nam Sin, currently Assistant Managing Director (Corporate, HR & IT Services) and CEO of the Institute of Banking & Finance Singapore (IBF), will be seconded to the IBF to take on the role of CEO on a full-time basis. Mr Ng will lead the IBF as it expands its role to provide career advisory and job placement services for the financial sector.
- Mr Chia Der Jiun, currently Assistant Managing Director (Markets & Investment), will be appointed as Assistant Managing Director (Corporate, HR & IT Services). He will take over the position from Mr Ng.
- Mr Leong Sing Chiong, currently Assistant Managing Director (Development & International), will be appointed as Assistant Managing Director (Markets & Investment). He will take over the position from Mr Chia.
- Mr Ng Yao Loong, currently Executive Director (Markets Policy & Infrastructure), will be appointed as Assistant Managing Director (Development & International). He will take over the position from Mr Leong.
2 These changes will take effect on 1 June 2018.