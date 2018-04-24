Senior Executive From Barclays Capital Joins big xyt - Mark Montgomery Strengthens Strategy & Business Development

big xyt, the independent provider of high-volume, smart data and analytics capabilities, is delighted to announce the arrival of Mark Montgomery in a key role supporting Strategy and Business Development. In this newly created role, Mark will focus on ensuring alignment of the business strategy with client needs and expanding the big xyt presence in London. Mark will extend the Executive team and will work closely with Robin Mess, CEO.
Having previously worked at Barclays Capital as Director of Electronic Trading Sales and Alliance Bernstein where he was responsible for establishing a European portfolio and electronic trading desk, Mark brings significant experience of the trading community’s challenges and expertise in delivering solutions.
Mark commented, “Having seen the market evolve over a number of years I’m very pleased to join big xyt, a young entrepreneurial company, at this key time when there is real demand and value in data and analytics as a service” He continued, “At big xyt, I am surrounded by industry specialists and forward thinkers, as well as expert technologists who have created best-in-class solutions to support members of the financial community who want a flexible window onto the evolving landscape without the need to commit proprietary resources”.
Changes in regulation and market structure have resulted in increasing data dependencies and the need for industry participants to adapt to the fragmenting market. Correspondingly big xyt has secured a number of market leading clients from the ranks of exchanges, market makers, sell-side firms and buy-side firms, who are using their specialist analytics products including: Liquidity Cockpit, Data as a Service and Analytics as a Service. As a result of this success, big xyt is accelerating its growth with the addition of Mark.
Robin Mess, CEO, big xyt said, “We are excited to be adding such a talent to our team. Bringing a seasoned executive such as Mark into the organisation is an important part of our strategic plans for 2018.” He continued, “The London market is core to our European strategy and Marks entrepreneurial skills and approach are a perfect match to our firm”.
Mark added "I look forward to supporting big xyt business acceleration by leveraging existing and new products and capabilities to a global network of decision makers within the trading community”.
big xyt provides data and analytics solutions as a service, enabling firms from the global trading and investment community to process and normalise large data sets on demand and in real time. This critical functionality enables them to comply with regulatory requirements and reduce complexity within their own operations.