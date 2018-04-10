Senior Business Leaders And Government Officials To Speak At Moscow Exchange Forum

Senior leaders of the Russian Federation and chief executives of some of the country’s largest companies will speak today at the Moscow Exchange Forum, the flagship Russian capital markets event.
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets Anatoly Aksakov and Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin will addrees the plenary session of the forum. Plenary speakers also include Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russia’s $10 billion sovereign private equity fund and Oleg Tinkov, a serial entrepreneur who is chairman of Tinkoff Bank. The session will be moderated by Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board chairman Alexei Kudrin.
Other business leaders slated to speak at today’s event include Andrey Guryev, CEO of fertilizer producer Phosagro; Vladimir Chirakhov, CEO of toy and children’s goods chain Detsky Mir; and Alexey Yakovitsky, CEO of investment group VTB Capital.
The event, supported this year by leading emerging markets investment bank Renaissance Capital, takes place today and tomorrow at the Ritz-Carlton Moscow. More than 2,200 delegates are expected to attend.
Panel sessions will cover topics including the emergence of new technologies and an expanded domestic investor base, the trend of companies coming to Moscow Exchange to raise capital and the opportunities and challenges presented by digital assets.
Tomorrow, 11 April, will be devoted to dozens of one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and management from Moscow Exchange-listed companies.