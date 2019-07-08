 Skip to main Content
Semi-Annual Review Of The OMX Helsinki 25 Index - The New Portfolio Of The OMX Helsinki 25 Index Will Become Effective On August 1, 2019

Date 08/07/2019

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective with the market open on Thursday August 1, 2019.

Nasdaq reports that Tieto Corporation (TIETO) and Kemira Oyj (KEMIRA) will be added and YIT Corporation (YIT) will be removed from the OMXH25 constituent list in this semi-annual review.

The OMX Helsinki 25 Index, launched in 1988, is the leading equity index for the Finnish equity market including the 25 most traded blue chip companies on Nasdaq Helsinki. The index is designed to track the Finnish equity market and act as underlying for financial products such as options, futures, exchange-traded funds and mutual funds.

The OMX Helsinki 25 index constituents effective August 1, 2019, are:

Cargotec Oyj B Metsä Board Corporation B Sampo Plc A
DNA Plc Metso Corporation Stora Enso Oyj R
Elisa Corporation Neste Corporation Telia Company AB
Fortum Corporation Nokia Corporation Tieto Corporation
Huhtamaki Oyj Nokian Tyres Plc UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Kemira Oyj Nordea Bank Abp Valmet Corporation
Kesko Corporation B Orion Corporation B Wärtsilä Corporation
KONE Oyj B Outokumpu Oyj  
Konecranes Plc Outotec Oyj  