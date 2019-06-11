 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Semi-Annual Review Of The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index - The New Portfolio Of The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index Will Become Effective On June 24, 2019

Date 11/06/2019

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) today announces the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25), which will become effective with the market open on Monday, June 24, 2019.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A (DRLCO) will be added to the index and Sydbank (SYDB) will be removed from the index.

The constituents of the OMXC25 index family are a selection of the largest and most actively traded shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The selection process initially identifies the 35 shares with highest free float market cap on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Out of those 35 shares, the 25 most traded shares during the last six months are selected and included in the OMXC25 indexes. The composition of the OMXC25 indexes is revised twice a year in June and December. The index weights are based on free float adjusted market cap to ensure that only the part of the shares that is considered available for trading is included in the indexes.

The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index constituents effective June 24, 2019 are:

A.P. Møller - Maersk A ISS
A.P. Møller - Maersk B Jyske Bank
Ambu B Lundbeck
Ørsted Novo Nordisk B
Carlsberg B Novozymes B
Chr. Hansen Holding Pandora
Coloplast B Rockwool International B
Danske Bank Royal UNIBREW
Demant SimCorp
DSV The Drilling Company of 1972
FLSmidth & Co. Tryg
Genmab Vestas Wind Systems
GN Store Nord  

 