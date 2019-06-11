Semi-Annual Review Of The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index - The New Portfolio Of The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index Will Become Effective On June 24, 2019

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) today announces the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25), which will become effective with the market open on Monday, June 24, 2019.
The Drilling Company of 1972 A (DRLCO) will be added to the index and Sydbank (SYDB) will be removed from the index.
The constituents of the OMXC25 index family are a selection of the largest and most actively traded shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The selection process initially identifies the 35 shares with highest free float market cap on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Out of those 35 shares, the 25 most traded shares during the last six months are selected and included in the OMXC25 indexes. The composition of the OMXC25 indexes is revised twice a year in June and December. The index weights are based on free float adjusted market cap to ensure that only the part of the shares that is considered available for trading is included in the indexes.
The OMX Copenhagen 25 Index constituents effective June 24, 2019 are:
|A.P. Møller - Maersk A
|ISS
|A.P. Møller - Maersk B
|Jyske Bank
|Ambu B
|Lundbeck
|Ørsted
|Novo Nordisk B
|Carlsberg B
|Novozymes B
|Chr. Hansen Holding
|Pandora
|Coloplast B
|Rockwool International B
|Danske Bank
|Royal UNIBREW
|Demant
|SimCorp
|DSV
|The Drilling Company of 1972
|FLSmidth & Co.
|Tryg
|Genmab
|Vestas Wind Systems
|GN Store Nord