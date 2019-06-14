Semi-Annual Review Of The Nasdaq First North 25 Index - The New Portfolio Of The Nasdaq First North 25 Index Will Become Effective On July 1, 2019

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces today the updated results of the semi-annual review of the Nasdaq First North 25 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25) which will become effective with the market open on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Admicom Oyj (ADMCM), Amasten Fastighets AB (AMAST), Minesto AB (MINEST), Ovzon AB (OVZON), SamhAllsbyggnadsb. i Norden AB (SBB D), Smart Eye AB (SEYE), SpectraCure (SPEC) and Storytel AB, ser. B (STORY B) will be added to the Index.
aXichem AB ser. A (AXIC A), ENLABS AB (NLAB), Fastighets AB Trianon ser. B (TRIAN B), Global Gaming 555 AB (GLOBAL), Sdiptech AB B (SDIP B) and Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (VEMF SDB) will be removed from the Index.
The FN25 consists of the largest and most traded shares listed on Nasdaq First North. Companies included in the FN25 are selected through a two-step process as follows:
- The 30 largest companies measured by market capitalization are selected.
- The 25 most traded shares within this pool, measured by aggregated trading turnover over a six month period (Dec 01, 2018 to May 31, 2019), are selected for the index.
FN25 is reviewed semi-annually in January and July.
The First North 25 Index constituents effective July 1, 2019 are:
|Admicom Oyj
|Ovzon AB
|Amasten Fastighets AB
|Paradox Interactive AB
|Aspire Global plc
|PowerCell Sweden AB
|BIMobject AB
|SamhAllsbyggnadsb. i Norden AB
|CELLINK AB ser. B
|SamhAllsbyggnadsbolaget i Nord
|Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB
|Sedana Medical AB
|Climeon AB ser. B
|Smart Eye AB
|Detection Technology Oyj
|SpectraCure
|Iceland Seafood International
|Stillfront Group AB
|IRLAB Therapeutics AB ser. A
|Storytel AB, ser. B
|Kambi Group plc
|THQ Nordic AB ser. B
|Maha Energy AB A
|Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
|Minesto AB