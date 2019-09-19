Seed CX Partners With Itiviti To Offer NYFIX Connectivity For Cryptocurrency Customers

Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced a partnership with Seed CX, an institutional exchange and settlement platform for digital assets. This partnership ensures that traditional institutional firms currently utilizing Itiviti’s NYFIX network, now can access Seed CX’s digital asset exchange and settlement ecosystem.
“Now that the NYFIX network is connected to our digital asset exchange, Itiviti’s client base, which includes over 800 institutional firms, can easily access Seed’s crypto market,” said Adam Leaman, VP of Client Services, Seed CX. “Itiviti’s NYFIX suite of services is well known for stability and a strong support team, which is why their client base is a natural fit for our exchange.”
Seed CX joins Itiviti’s Global Alliance Program (GAP), the umbrella under which the company manages all partner relationships globally, enabling clients to leverage a highly integrated network of technology providers. This strategic partnership will provide NYFIX customers, who already rely on advanced analytics, monitoring and post-trade processing through the NYFIX portal, with the same tools in the digital asset space.
“We’re very excited about our latest partnership with Seed CX,” said Jason Landauer, Head of Network Sales, Itiviti. “Growth in the crypto space shows no sign of slowing, and we are thrilled to be the connectivity partner for Seed CX and their clients.”
NYFIX, Itiviti’s broker independent, vendor agnostic FIX community, connects buy-side, sell-side and trading venues in the industry’s most stable and flexible order routing network – delivered as a managed service.