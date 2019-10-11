Securities Commission Malaysia's Comments On Budget 2020

The Government's Budget 2020 outlines key priorities that balance the need to support the Malaysian economy in this challenging global environment and remain committed in restoring fiscal health. The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) welcomes the measures introduced to catalyse Malaysia's transition to higher value-added activities and accelerate the digital economy, while at the same time making sure that no Malaysians are left behind.
On the Malaysian capital market, a host of measures are introduced that would further develop our financing ecosystem to better serve the broader economy. These include allocations to further enhance innovative market-based financing as viable financing options for our MSMEs, the comprehensive efforts to enhance Malaysia’s position as a leading Islamic finance player, and the further refinement of the Private Retirement Scheme.
The SC lauds these measures and will work closely with the Ministry of Finance and all relevant parties to make sure that the Malaysian capital market is well-placed to facilitate the achievement of the intended outcomes, especially in the efficient provision of financing and capital needed for the economy.