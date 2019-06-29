Securities Commission Malaysia Reaches Out To Capital Market Investors In Sabah

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today launched its inaugural East Malaysia investor education initiative titled ‘Bersama InvestSmart® @ Borneo – Sabah 2019’, officiated by YAB Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Shafie bin Haji Apdal, Chief Minister of Sabah at Imago Mall, Kota Kinabalu. The Sabah Chief Minister was represented by the state’s Assistant Minister of Finance, YB Tuan Sarifuddin Hata.
The two-day event from 29 to 30 June 2019, is aimed at equipping investors in Sabah with the fundamentals in making sound investment decisions, which include learning about investment opportunities and protecting oneself against investment scams.
Themed ‘Invest Smart’ or ‘Bijak Labur’, the event showcases over 20 participating organisations comprising capital market intermediaries, associations, regulators and other agencies under one roof.
The SC Chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar in his welcoming remarks said, “In order to attain financial well-being, Malaysians need to have the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage their financial resources. To that end, this ‘Bersama InvestSmart® @ Borneo – Sabah 2019’ offers a unique platform for investors to be more informed in terms of building and managing wealth, and preparing for their retirement.”
“We cannot emphasise enough the importance of taking precautionary measures to prevent falling victim to illegal investment schemes. In that respect, investor education remains a key role in the SC’s mandate of ensuring investor protection. The SC’s financial and investment literacy programmes are designed to create awareness and empower individuals to make informed investment decisions,” he added.
This event also showcases the SC’s ongoing efforts to broaden financing access for Malaysians through market-based financing platforms namely equity crowdfunding (ECF) and peer-to-peer (P2P) financing. Members of the public have the opportunity to learn about the many convenient and affordable alternative financing and investment products and services currently available. As at end-March 2019, the ECF and P2P financing platforms have collectively raised close to RM350 million in the past three years, and at the same time provided alternative financing for 900 Malaysian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
‘Bersama InvestSmart® @ Borneo – Sabah 2019’ is part of the SC’s InvestSmart initiative, a comprehensive and inclusive investment literacy outreach launched in 2014. Since then, the SC has reached out to investors nationwide through seminars, roadshows, and community engagements as well as digital channels. For more information on the event, please visit InvestSmart SC Facebook page and www.investsmartsc.my.