Securities Commission Malaysia Media Statement On LAVIDACOIN

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has received queries on the issuance of a whitepaper for the offering of LAVIDACOIN to members of the public. The whitepaper claims that LAVIDACOIN is offered as a private funding initiative to raise development capital / funds for three projects. The paper also claims that it is only through crowdfunding that such a diverse range of projects can meet the development funding needs.
The SC is in the midst of reviewing all available information to determine whether there has been any breach of securities laws.
The SC advises investors to exercise due diligence and to be cautious of the risks of participating in any investment schemes, in particular schemes involving cryptocurrencies and digital tokens.