 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Securities Commission Malaysia Media Statement On LAVIDACOIN

Date 27/08/2018

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has received queries on the issuance of a whitepaper  for  the  offering  of  LAVIDACOIN  to  members  of  the  public.  The whitepaper claims that LAVIDACOIN is offered as a private funding initiative to raise development capital / funds for three projects. The paper also claims that it is only through crowdfunding that such a diverse range of projects can meet the development funding needs.

The SC is in the midst of reviewing all available information to determine whether there has been any breach of securities laws.

The SC advises investors to exercise due diligence and to be cautious of the risks of participating in any investment schemes, in particular schemes involving cryptocurrencies and digital tokens.

 