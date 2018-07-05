Securities Commission Malaysia Invites Applications For Registration As Equity Crowdfunding And Peer-To-Peer Financing Operators

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) announced today that it is inviting parties interested to operate equity crowdfunding (ECF) or peer-to-peer (P2P) financing platforms to submit applications for registration with the SC. Applications must be submitted to the SC latest by 7 September 2018.
As at June 2018, the SC has registered seven ECF operators and six P2P financing operators. These platforms have benefited more than 300 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to raise a total of RM118 million capital through more than 1,000 successful campaigns.
The Guidelines on Recognised Markets outline the requirements for registered ECF and P2P platforms, duties and responsibilities of an operator, and the type of issuers and investors who can participate in such activities. It is an offence under Section 7 of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 for any person to operate ECF and P2P platforms without prior authorisation from the SC.
Both the guidelines and the application form are available here at www.sc.com.my.