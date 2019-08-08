Securities Commission Malaysia Announces Organisation Review And Senior Management Appointments

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today announced a reorganisation and several senior management appointments that will better position the regulator to catalyse changes in the capital market ecosystem and meet evolving stakeholder needs.
The SC’s Deputy Chief Executive, Datuk Zainal Izlan Zainal Abidin, will now have direct oversight over supervision and surveillance functions as well as the enlarged Corporate Resources business group, which will now include the Technology department and the People and Organisation Development department.
Nadiah Abdullah has been appointed as the SC’s new Executive Director of Corporate Resources effective 5 August 2019. She takes over from Tengku Zarina Tengku Chik, who will move to a new role as the Chief Executive Officer of Securities Industry Development Corporation (SIDC) effective 1 September 2019. Nadiah has over 27 years of experience in management consulting, corporate transformation, leadership and talent management as well as business integration and technology at Accenture, Sime Darby Bhd, EY and AirAsia Bhd.
In line with the SC’s vision of promoting innovation to drive competitive advantage within the capital market, the Development & Islamic Markets business group will be separated to facilitate a more pronounced focus on the longer term development of the broader capital market and Islamic capital market.
Salmah Bee Mohd Mydin, who has served the SC for 25 years in various roles including enforcement, supervision and licensing, was promoted to the role of Executive Director of Market Development business group effective 1 August 2019. To develop more holistic policies that will drive the future growth and competitiveness of the capital market, the Market Development business group will steer the SC’s overall corporate planning & strategy. This will be led by Dr Wong Huei Ching, who has been promoted to the position of Director.
Sharifatul Hanizah Said Ali, the current CEO of the SIDC, will join the SC as Executive Director to head the Islamic Capital Market Development business group effective 10 August 2019. Sharifatul Hanizah, a financial services industry professional with more than three decades of experience, will be tasked to identify new areas of growth for the Islamic capital market towards a future-ready global positioning.
To foster greater financial innovation through the use of technology, the restructured Digital Strategy and Innovation business group will consolidate the SC’s efforts in promoting innovative market-based financing models and monitoring the evolving cyber risk landscape.
