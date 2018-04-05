Chairman Jay Clayton
Enforcement Division Associate Director Scott W. Friestad passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018. He served as an Associate Director in the Division of Enforcement beginning in March 2005, having left private practice to join the SEC in 1995.
Yesterday, we lost Associate Director Scott Friestad to cancer, a disease he fought with great strength and grace.
In his 22-year career at the Commission, Scott achieved great success, including earning the Commission’s highest award for service to America’s investors and leading some of our most important enforcement actions. Scott’s success and impact went far beyond awards and victories. He was happiest when his team members did well, both in results and in approach. Scott was committed to enforcing our securities laws with due process to all and always with an eye toward the Commission’s role in protecting and enhancing our capital markets. His integrity, leadership and dedication are an enduring legacy.
Scott leaves behind a wonderful family – his wife Kimberly and his sons Thomas and Wilson – whom he loved dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and we thank them for sharing Scott with us. Scott also leaves behind countless current and former colleagues whose careers and lives are much better for having known Scott.
Thank you, Scott.