SEC Promotes Investor Awareness During National Financial Capability Month

Date 03/04/2018

As part of National Financial Capability Month, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy (OIEA) is encouraging investors to go to Investor.gov to learn about the importance of saving and investing early, and to check out their investment professional before investing.Investor.gov also provides investors with free financial planning tools such as a compound interest calculator, information on investment products, risks and fees, as well as alerts on recent investment scams and bulletins on various securities topics.

In support of National Financial Capability Month, which was designated this year by presidential message, OIEA staff will participate in education programs and activities with military service members, students, seniors and the general public throughout the month of April in an effort to enhance Americans'understanding of financial principles and practices. The office's public service announcements and additional investment resources are available online at Investor.gov.

"Education is a critical part of our efforts to empower investors to make informed investment decisions, not only during National Financial Capability Month, but every day throughout the year,"said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "Learning how to invest wisely and be alert to risks can help all Americans reach their financial goals."

"National Financial Capability Month brings increased focus on the importance of financial literacy and provides an opportunity to remind investors of the work they must do to help themselves make smart investment decisions," said Lori J. Schock, Director of the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy.

Among the themes the SEC's investor education office will convey to investors this month: