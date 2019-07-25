SEC Issues Agenda or July 29 Meeting Of The Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee

The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the July 29 meeting of the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee. The Commission established the advisory committee to provide a formal mechanism through which the Commission can receive advice and recommendations on fixed income market structure issues.
The meeting will be held at the SEC’s headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, and will be archived on the website for later viewing.
Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting.
Electronic submissions:
Use the SEC's Internet submission form or send an email to rule-comments@sec.gov.
Paper submissions:
Send paper submissions in triplicate to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.
All submissions should refer to File Number 265-30, and the file number should be included on the subject line if e-mail is used.
SEC Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee
Agenda
July 29, 2019
9:30 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks
9:45 a.m. Draft Recommendation for Investor Education Regarding Retail Notes
- Susan Sheffield, GM Financial
- Sarah Tucker, Raymond James
- Brian Walker, Incapital
- Brad Winges, Hilltop Securities
10:45 a.m. Break
11:00 a.m. Draft Recommendation on Certain Principal Transactions with Advisory Clients
- Jude Arena, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- John Bagley, MSRB
- John Cahalane, Tradeweb
- Chris Ferreri, Hartfield, Titus, and Donnelly
- Craig Noble, Wells Fargo Advisors
12:00 p.m. Lunch Break
12:45 p.m. Updates from the Technology and Electronic Trading Subcommittee and ETFs and Bond Funds Subcommittee
1:00 p.m. Content and Timeliness of Municipal Issuer Disclosures
- Tom Doe, Municipal Market Analytics
- Sheila May, GW&K Investment Management
- Tom McLoughlin, UBS
- Tim Schaefer, Office of the California State Treasurer
- Kendel Taylor, City of Alexandria
- James Wallin, Alliance Bernstein
2:00 p.m. Break
2:15 p.m. Credit Ratings: Future Modifications or Status Quo
- Daniel Gates, Moody’s Investors Service
- Yann Le Pallec, S&P Global
- Otis Otih, Mars
- Susan Sheffield, GM Financial
- Rachel Wilson, Iron Mountain
3:30 p.m. Adjournment