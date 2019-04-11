SEC Issues Agenda For April 15 Meeting Of The Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee

The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the April 15 meeting of the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee. The Commission established the advisory committee to provide a formal mechanism through which the Commission can receive advice and recommendations on fixed income market structure issues.
The meeting will be held at the SEC’s headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on the SEC’s website, SEC.gov, and will be archived on the website for later viewing.
Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting.
Electronic submissions:
Use of the SEC’s Internet submission form or send an e-mail to rule-comments@sec.gov.
Paper submissions:
Send paper submissions in triplicate to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.
All submissions should refer to File Number 265-30, and the file number should be included on the subject line if e-mail is used.
Agenda
April 15, 2019
9:30 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks
9:45 a.m. Presentation on Block Pilot and Reference Data Service Proposal
- Tom Gira, FINRA
- Jonathan Sokobin, FINRA
10:30 a.m. Draft Recommendation on Pennying in the Corporate Bond and Municipal Securities Markets
- Matt Andresen, Headlands Technologies
- Jude Arena, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- John Bagley, MSRB
- John Cahalane, Tradeweb
- Peg Henry, Stifel Financial
- Justin Land, Wasmer Schroeder
11:30 a.m. Break
11:45 a.m. Draft Recommendations on Certain Principal Transactions with Advisory Clients
- Horace Carter, Raymond James
- Chris Kendall, Charles Schwab
- Anthony Liotti, UBS
- Marshall Nicholson, ICE Bonds
- Peter Sirbu, Ameriprise Financial
- Brad Winges, Hilltop Securities
12:45 p.m. Lunch Break
1:30 p.m. Updates from the Credit Ratings, ETFs and Bond Funds, and Corporate Bond Transparency Subcommittees
2:15 p.m. LIBOR Transition: Implications for the Corporate Bond and Municipal Securities Markets
- Tom Deas, National Association of Corporate Treasurers
- Ed Fitzpatrick, JP Morgan Asset Management
- David Knutson, Schroders
- Pat McCoy, Metropolitan Transportation Authority
- Julian Potenza, Fidelity Management & Research Co.
- Tom Wipf, Morgan Stanley
3:30 p.m. Adjournment