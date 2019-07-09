SEC Chairman Jay Clayton Statement On Retirement Of Chief Justice Strine

Yesterday, Chief Justice Leo Strine announced his retirement after more than twenty years on the Delaware Court of Chancery and Supreme Court of Delaware, two of the most important courts for our markets and our investors.
Chief Justice Strine deserves our thanks for bringing his unparalleled combination of energy, intellect, experience, legal knowledge and pragmatism to the bench. His contributions have extended well beyond the courtroom and the Commission has benefited substantially from his willingness to engage with us on a range of topics important to our investors and our markets. Finally, and critical to the work of the SEC, it is clear to me that the interests of our Main Street investors have always been at the front of Chief Justice Strine’s mind.
Thank you for your service Chief Justice Strine.