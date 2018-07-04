Saxo Launches New Highly Competitive Pricing Structure

Eyeing opportunities to grow market share in the UK following new ESMA regulation, Saxo introduces a compelling new pricing structure. In key products, new clients can save up to 40 percent compared to the nearest competitors as well as benefiting from Saxo’s unique multi asset trading range and service.
Saxo Capital Markets UK Ltd. (Saxo), the UK subsidiary of Saxo Bank A/S, the leading fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investing, today announces that it has launched a highly competitive pricing structure for new UK clients. The new structure will place Saxo firmly as one of the most competitive brokers in the market for a range of products.
In the UK, Saxo sees a unique opportunity to gain market share, with the new regulation from pan-European regulator, ESMA, creating a more level playing field for competition. The new ESMA rules put a prudent cap on leverage and as Saxo has always taken a stance not compete on high leverage, the company eyes a significant opportunity to compete on core strengths in product, platform, price and service.
Saxo provides one of the deepest and most comprehensive multi-asset trading platforms available and delivers unparalleled access to global capital markets. Through its connectivity to more than 100 global product and liquidity providers, Saxo offers access to over 35,000 financial instruments across asset classes, including ETFs, Stocks, Bonds, CFDs, Forex, Futures and Options that are cross margined from a single account.
The new pricing scheme in combination with the products, platform and service is a truly competitive proposition. The pricing is aligned across the three client segments (Classic, Platinum, VIP) and asset classes to further support multi-asset trading.
Pricing on CFDs, GBPUSD and other currency crosses is highly competitive, with clients able to trade the UK100 from 0.8 and GBPUSD from 0.7 pips. This pricing is the classic level, and becomes sharper across the platinum and VIP segments. Further cementing Saxo’s unique and compelling multi-asset offering, clients can trade UK stocks from £4.99 – close to half of what competitors typically charge.
Commenting on the new pricing, Andrew Edwards, CEO, Saxo Capital Markets UK, said:
“We are at a defining moment for the online investment and trading industry in the UK and we are thrilled to be able to offer a truly competitive package among UK brokers in a range of products. Our pricing is very competitive, but our core strengths such as depth of product offering, quality of platforms and service level are important for clients as well. With our new pricing structure and recently launched upgraded platforms, our full package for clients has never been more competitive.”
“With new regulation coming in from ESMA and general price compression, we expect the coming years to be defining for our industry and we are very well placed to grow our market share in this environment.”
It is of course important to remember that the value of your investments can go down as well as up. Losses can exceed deposits on margin products and you should ensure you fully understand the risks involved.