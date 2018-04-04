Saxo Bank Launches New Trading Platform For Active Traders And Institutional Clients

Saxo Bank, the leading Fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, continues to shape the future of trading with the launch of SaxoTraderPRO, a new user friendly professional grade trading platform.
Today, Saxo Bank launches SaxoTraderPRO, a new trading platform for active traders and institutional clients offering a unique combination of a feature rich trading platform and ease of use.
The new platform is an advanced multi-screen trading platform offering a fully customizable workspace for both Windows and Mac with no monthly fees.
SaxoTraderPRO has its foundation in Saxo Bank’s unparalleled global capital markets access. As a leading facilitator in global capital markets, Saxo Bank connects private and institutional clients with more than 100 global liquidity providers and exchanges to offer access to more than 35,000 financial instruments across asset classes. Clients have access to ETFs, Stocks, Bonds, CFDs, Forex, Futures and Options that are cross margined from a single account.
Catering to active traders and institutional clients, SaxoTraderPRO is set to replace the current SaxoTrader platform, while SaxoTraderGO continues to cater to a wider range of retail traders and investors.
Kim Fournais, Founder and CEO, said: “We were a Fintech before the term was created and the core of Saxo Bank has always been our trading technology and trading platforms. We strive to democratize trading and investment, essentially providing traders and investors with the same professional tools and market access as fund managers and large financial institutions.
“I am proud that we yet again deliver on our vision with the launch of SaxoTraderPRO. Based on our scalable business model and efficient technology, SaxoTraderPRO offers intuitive and free access to tools and functionality that has previously been the preserve of a select few and carrying hefty fees.”
Christian Hammer, Head of Platforms, said:“We know that our active traders and institutional clients demand unparalleled access to global capital markets combined with a high level of control through advanced trading tools, fast and reliable execution and extensive options for customizations to fit their individual trading needs.
“To ensure exactly that, we have worked with the latest front-end technologies such as HTML5/JS/REACT which connect to a single REST API that clients can also access directly to develop their own bespoke functionality for trading, risk monitoring or reporting purposes.
“We have placed our clients at the center of the development process with constant feedback, early prototyping and A/B testing with in-lab usability studies. A lot of unique features have been developed based on specific feedback from our beta users like the margin break down module to help our clients manage their risk.
“I am very proud of the result of our efforts and SaxoTraderPRO is an obvious first choice for active traders and institutional clients looking for both a feature rich trading platform and user friendly interface with no monthly license fees.”
SaxoTraderPRO will be launched across Saxo Bank’s markets in the coming months starting with the UK and Denmark and then APAC, with remaining countries to follow later in April and during May.
Key features of SaxoTraderPRO:
Usability: An intuitive, fully customisable professional-grade trading platform for active traders
- Supports up to six screens on Windows and Mac and is configurable across workstations
- Works on Windows and Mac
- Lots of useful functionality - zoom, drag and drop, right click menu, link modules, “Save As” and much more
Advanced trading tools: New high-performance tools to manage and execute orders and analyse market data.
- Enhanced Trade Ticket with one-click trading, shortcuts and many order types including algo orders
- Place and manage orders in relation to the Level 2 order book in real time
- Time and Sales to view real-time exchange tick data
- Clients can choose between “Real Time Netting” or “End Of Day netting” of individual trades
Innovative Risk Management: New integrated risk-management tools
- Account shield to protect overall account balance
- Custom margin alerts and margin utilisation breakdowns
- Quick-close positions & cancel all orders
Best in class reporting: Available in platform or as PDFs / Excel files
- Performance overviews including realised and un-realised P/L
- Detailed P/L drill down based on sector, asset, class, instrument, time period etc.
- Full transparency of different cost elements
- Comprehensive portfolio reports