Saxo Bank Appoints Ulrik Ross As Head Of Group Treasury

Saxo Bank, the online multi-asset trading and investment specialist, today announces the appointment of Ulrik Ross as Head of Group Treasury, effective March 1, 2018.
Ulrik Ross will report directly to Steen Blaafalk, Head of Group Finance & Risk (GFR), and will be part of the global management team in GFR and Saxo Group’s Senior Management Team (SMT).
In his role, Ulrik Ross will assume the overall responsibility for all Treasury activities, including managing the bank’s liquidity and professional bank and broker relations. He will also be responsible for pricing the Bank’s capital and liquidity resources, as well as contributing to a strategic approach to both source of funds, taking industry and regulatory changes into account in a proactive manner. A key part of the responsibility is to be very client focused and in particularly interact with the Group’s White Label partner clients and institutional clients.
Ulrik Ross has extensive international experience from various senior level positions at Investment Banks and Financial Institutions in London, Helsinki and Copenhagen. The new senior hire most recently served as Managing Director Global Head of Public Sector and Sustainable Financing at Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) in London, where he successfully implemented a client and product focused growth strategy, which gained HSBC multiple financial markets awards.
Prior to this, Ulrik spent six years at Nomura International, where he led the Debt Capital Markets division for Northern Europe, CEE and Southern Africa. Ulrik initially worked as a treasury and funding specialist in Denmark and Finland, prior to the long career in London.
Commenting on his appointment, Steen Blaafalk, Head of Group Finance & Risk at Saxo Bank, said:
“I am very pleased to appoint such a high caliber executive to take care of the Group Treasury and be part of the Senior Management Team. Ulrik is ambitious and result-driven with a proven track record in building and managing regional and global international businesses. He has successfully navigated multi-cultural opportunities offered by small and large cap companies and has consistently improved the performance of complex companies in international financial markets. I am sure that with Ulrik’s strong expertise in financing and capital markets, we will further improve the efficiency of our treasury activities.”
Ulrik Ross commented on the new role:
“I am very pleased to be joining Saxo Bank. It is very exciting to be part of such an agile and scalable FinTech Bank with state of the art client focused product offerings. Saxo Bank is a Financial Technology leader and a breath of fresh air in a fast-changing industry. I look forward to adding value to Saxo Bank and its clients as treasurer for the Group.”
Former Head of Group Treasury Henrik Andersen has decided to step down to assume a new position on the Board of Management at KommuneKredit.