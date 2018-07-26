Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul): Announcement Regarding Listing And Trading Government Debt Instruments

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) has issued its resolution approving the listing request of the debt instruments issued by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia submitted by the Ministry of Finance as per the Listing Rules approved by the Board of the Capital Market Authority pursuant to its Resolution no. (3-123-2017) dated 9/4/1439H, corresponding to 27/12/2017G) with a total value of (3,465,000,000) SAR detailed as follow:
1- Issuance number 2018-07-5 with a total value of 2,100,000,000 SAR.
2- Issuance number 2018-07-7 with a total value of 962,000,000 SAR.
3- Issuance number 2018-07-10 with a total value of 403,000,000SAR.
Accordingly, listing and trading the government debt instruments shall commence starting from Monday 30/07/2018.