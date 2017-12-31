Saudi Stock Exchange: Allowing Non-Resident Foreigners To Invest In Nomu – Parallel Market

The Saudi stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces that starting from 01/01/2018 Non-Resident Foreign Investors will be allowed to Invest in Nomu - Parallel Market within the Qualified Investors category, according to the Capital Market Authority’s (CMA) Board resolution issued on 26/10/2017.
The Guidance Note for the Investment of Non-Resident Foreigners in Nomu – Parallel Market is available on CMA’s website via the following link:
The Guidance Note for the Investment of Non-Resident Foreigners in the Parallel Market
For more information on Nomu- Parallel Market, please visit Tadawul website