Saracens And Ospreys Select OSTC For Its ZISHI Sports Career Transition Programme
Date 20/09/2019
OSTC, a leading global derivatives trading and education business, announces that its ZISHI education subsidiary has been selected by Saracens and Osprey’s Rugby Football Clubs to provide a dual career development and sports transition programme for their Senior and Academy players.
The educational programme, which started this month and will be delivered over 10-months in London and South Wales, has been designed to fast track professional athletes into the financial services sector.
Bridging the world of athletic performance and the financial markets landscape, ZISHI works closely with individuals and associations from all types of athletic and sporting backgrounds to support dual career development and, for those who want it, a confident leap into financial trading. The programme helps professional sports clubs meet their duty of care obligations to players.
Our comprehensive education suite offers a series of accredited diplomas and certificates that deliver specific vocational skills in financial trading. Ideal for sporting professionals who wish to build on sporting skills and fast track their entry point into the industry, ZISHI’s immersive qualifications and courses are fully recognised and can lead to roles in trading, financial analysis, portfolio management, risk management and more.
Lee Hodgkinson, CEO of OSTC, commented:
"The fast pace of a financial trading career is parallel to that of a professional sports person, where a premium is placed on quick thinking and consistent results. Building on an athlete’s proven performance credentials, we educate, guide and prepare them to do what they do best – perform to win. We are honoured to be chosen by Saracens and Ospreys, both world-leading clubs, and look forward to partnering with them as we expand the programme to other rugby clubs, as well as to other sports.”
Ian George, Academy Personal Development Manager at Saracens, commented:
“Player Welfare is at the heart of the Saracens ethos, and we feel we have a huge responsibility to prepare the players for their career transition at the end of their playing career. We are delighted to be working with ZISHI to enable our players to look at the world of trading and to have the opportunity to work towards qualifications which will be crucial to opening future careers. Many of the qualities required for succeeding in professional sport transfer perfectly into the Trading environment and we are very excited at establishing this relationship.”
Scott Williams, Ospreys Centre & Welsh International commented:
"Forging a second career takes persistence and determination, as well as being equipped with the right qualifications. The ZISHI sports transition programme, will be of great assistance in giving players the skills required for a successful life after the game.”
Alun Wyn Jones, Captain of the Welsh National Rugby team and OSTC ZISHI Ambassador, commented:
“Professional sports organisations’ use of ZISHI and its accredited qualifications will allow elite level performers to look at the bigger picture. The programme helps facilitate the transferring of values and skills developed for and from the sporting arena, to the world of finance or associated sectors.”