S&P Global Ratings’ Global Structured Finance Outlook 2018: Volume Could Reach $1 Trillion If Steady Economic Conditions Persist

Click here to download S&P Global Ratings’ Global Structured Finance Outlook for 2018, which finds that the total volume of SF issuance could reach $1 trillion if current conditions persist. The relevant European section can be found on pages 21-24.
The key points are:
- Favorable macroeconomic conditions support growth in global structured finance issuance in 2018.
- We forecast approximately $1 trillion of global SF issuance this year from $930 billion in 2017.
- Full year 2017 total global SF issuance is up approx. 39% from 2016.
- Some potential risks our global SF analysts are watching that could potentially slow down this growth: NAFTA renegotiation, limited Brexit progress, rising interest rates, and any market volatility that could affect liquidity in these securities.