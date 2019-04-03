- All of our core European factor indices enjoyed gains in the first quarter. Benefiting from the risk-on trend, the standout performer was Momentum.
- Quality outperformed, gaining 15% as investors flocked to companies with solid earnings and lower leverage. Offering stable income with a quality tilt, Dividend Aristocrats also gained 15%.
- Despite the threat of lower rates for longer and a fresh round of stimulus from the European Central Bank, purely yield-based strategies underperformed this quarter.
S&P Europe 350 Factor Dashboard
Date 03/04/2019