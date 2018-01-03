 Skip to main Content
S&P Dow Jones Indices: S&P Europe 350® Factor Dashboard  

Date 03/01/2018

  • For the first time since 2013, our European Quality, Enhanced Value, Momentum and Low Volatility indices all outperformed over the calendar year.  
  • Despite concerns earlier in the year that dividend strategies were becoming expensive, investors got what they paid for in the fourth quarter; the dividend strategy with the lowest value score at the end of September - the S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats - gained the most in the last three months of the year.

