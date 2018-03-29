 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard

Date 29/03/2018

  • European equity markets suffered this month and this quarter as surging volatility weighed on returns. 
  • As might be expected, the more defensive strategies and market segments outperformed. Among S&P Europe 350® sectors, Consumer Discretionary led this quarter. Among equity strategies, Enhanced Value, Quality and Low Volatility were the leaders. 
  • The emergence of trade barriers between the U.S. and China in particular, and the greater likelihood of tariffs globally, soured sentiment for Europe’s major exporters.  

Client-ready performance report 