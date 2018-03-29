- European equity markets suffered this month and this quarter as surging volatility weighed on returns.
- As might be expected, the more defensive strategies and market segments outperformed. Among S&P Europe 350® sectors, Consumer Discretionary led this quarter. Among equity strategies, Enhanced Value, Quality and Low Volatility were the leaders.
- The emergence of trade barriers between the U.S. and China in particular, and the greater likelihood of tariffs globally, soured sentiment for Europe’s major exporters.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
