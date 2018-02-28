- The return of higher volatility to the U.S. markets in early February accompanied the S&P Europe 350®’s largest 3-day drop since the “Brexit” vote. Despite recovering somewhat, the S&P Europe 350 finished the month with a loss.
- In relative terms, European equity strategy indices performed positively, with the majority of reported indices beating the benchmark. Quality took the top spot this month, while Enhanced Value added to its considerable outperformance over the past 12 months.
- Rates (and rate expectations) have been rising around the globe for some time. We highlight that this is the first monthly dashboard in three years in which all of our regional sovereign (nominal) bond indices display positive yields.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
