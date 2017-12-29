S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard

 Skip to main Content
Date 29/12/2017

  • The S&P Europe 350® ended the year with a 10.75% total return. Signs of a strengthening European economy and the success of more moderate parties in Dutch, French, and German elections provided tailwinds for the region’s equities over the year.  
  • Going green got you into the black, with every single ESG-related index on our dashboard reporting gains in 2017.  
  • 2017 may well be remembered for being the year when risk barked, but didn't bite. Volatility was low in many markets, and European equities were no exception.

