- European equities ended October in positive territory, despite concerns about slowing economic growth in the Eurozone and continued Brexit uncertainty.
- Progress in negotiations between the U.K. and E.U. lifted the pound sterling, which weighed on export-focused U.K. equities.
- Bond yields ticked up across the board in Europe, pulling down European fixed income indices, while the European Central Bank held rates steady at its October interest rate policy meeting.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
Date 31/10/2019