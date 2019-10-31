 Skip to main Content
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard

Date 31/10/2019

  • European equities ended October in positive territory, despite concerns about slowing economic growth in the Eurozone and continued Brexit uncertainty. 
  • Progress in negotiations between the U.K. and E.U. lifted the pound sterling, which weighed on export-focused U.K. equities. 
  • Bond yields ticked up across the board in Europe, pulling down European fixed income indices, while the European Central Bank held rates steady at its October interest rate policy meeting.  

Performance Report