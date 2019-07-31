- Accompanied by the drum of earnings beats, European equities ended July with modest gains. Contrasting with corporate profits, the International Monetary Fund reduced its global growth forecast, while the European Central Bank hinted at future stimulus and called for additional fiscal support.
- The S&P Europe 350® gained on the month, led up by the Consumer Staples and Health Care Sectors, while the Materials Sector struggled.
- Boris Johnson began his term as U.K. Prime Minister with demands for a renegotiation of the E.U. withdrawal agreement, issuing a threat to otherwise leave without one. The pound sterling swooned, pushing it down near its lowest in two years. On the other side of the negotiating table, Ursula von der Leyen was elected as the first female president of the European Commission.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
Date 31/07/2019