- The S&P Europe 350® is having its best year since 1998. As was the case back then, technology led the way up.
- On the macro-economic front, it was a case of “bad news is good news” for European markets in June. The European Central Bank said just enough to convince market participants that it would likely return to stimulus, driving down sovereign yields across the board.
- With a late-cycle feel to the equity market’s gains, quality stocks were in focus, and the S&P Europe 350 Quality rose to the top of the equity factor table.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
Date 28/06/2019