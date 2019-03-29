 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard

Date 29/03/2019

Europe   

  • European equities got off to a strong start in 2019, recovering from the late 2018 pullback on the heels of dovish central bank statements and better-than-feared earnings reported by the region’s blue-chips. 
  • Despite an economic slowdown in the region, and seemingly endless confusion over which form of “Brexit” the U.K. will eventually plump for, the S&P Europe 350® notched in a double-digit Q1 return. 
  • Sovereign bond indices were up across the board this month, and this quarter. With inflation expectations ticking up, U.K. inflation linked gilts had a rip-roaring month, gaining 7%.  

Performance Report