- Roiled by Brexit tensions, global trade uncertainty, and sharp declines in commodity prices, European equities slipped in 2018. The S&P Europe 350® fell 6% in December to end the year down 10%.
- As expected, this month the European Central Bank announced that its stimulus program would end in January. The market’s reaction was muted, although Eurozone inflation-linked sovereign bonds finished the quarter down 0.6% as their fixed-principal equivalents gained 1.3%.
- Despite a March 2019 deadline, the final shape of Brexit remains unclear ahead of an anticipated parliamentary vote in January. This uncertainty weighed down European equity markets; the S&P United Kingdom Index declined by 9% while Eurozone equities fell by 12%.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
Date 31/12/2018