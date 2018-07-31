- European equities posted steady gains in July as last month’s focus on trade tensions and political risk largely gave way to earnings figures, economic data, and central bank guidance. The S&P Europe 350® gained, with nearly all countries contributing positively to returns.
- Every S&P Europe 350 sector rose this month as Health Care topped the charts. As was the case in most regions, Telecoms performed well.
- Risk Control offered the highest return among S&P Europe 350 equity strategies this month. Enhanced Value took second place, while Momentum – which has faltered elsewhere – continued to beat the benchmark in Europe.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
