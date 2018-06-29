- The S&P Europe 350® fell this month as trade tensions and European political risk soured sentiment. However, gains earlier in the quarter meant the European equity benchmark rose since March.
- Energy was once again one of the top performing S&P Europe 350 sectors as rising commodity prices provided tailwinds; the S&P GSCI increased 6.69% since March.
- Most of our European fixed income indices gained this month as the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that interest rate hikes would not occur until at least September 2019.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
