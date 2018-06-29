 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard

Date 29/06/2018

  • The S&P Europe 350® fell this month as trade tensions and European political risk soured sentiment. However, gains earlier in the quarter meant the European equity benchmark rose since March. 
  • Energy was once again one of the top performing S&P Europe 350 sectors as rising commodity prices provided tailwinds; the S&P GSCI increased 6.69% since March. 
  • Most of our European fixed income indices gained this month as the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that interest rate hikes would not occur until at least September 2019.

Performance Report