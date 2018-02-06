S&P Dow Jones Indices’ Consultation Results Regarding Continuous Listing Standards

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) has conducted a consultation with members of the investment community on Continuous Listing Standards for U.S.-listed Exchange Traded Products (“ETP”).
No changes to index methodologies are currently required as a result of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s newly imposed Continuous Listing Standards. However, S&P DJI recognizes that the new requirements could impact ETPs that use an S&P DJI underlying index. In instances where an index used as the basis of a U.S.-listed ETP violates these listing standards or there is a likelihood of a violation of these listing standards, S&P DJI will review the impact and determine if any action by S&P DJI is required. This review may lead to a public consultation and/or a modification to the methodology to ensure that the index continues to comply with the Continuous Listing Standards.
