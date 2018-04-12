Ruwan Weerasekera Joins RegTek.Solutions’ Board Of Directors

RegTek.Solutions, the global provider of regulatory reporting solutions, today announced the appointment of Ruwan Weerasekera to its Board of Directors.
Ruwan's regulatory experience in financial markets spans more than 25 years. He is currently a Senior Independent Non-Executive Director for ICBC Standard Bank Plc, where he Chairs the Remuneration Committee, and sits on the Board Audit and Risk Committees. He also independently consults to financial services organisations on strategy, operations, technology, conduct and culture, as well as acting as an expert witness and advisor for financial crime cases.
Until 2015, Ruwan was a Managing Director at UBS in London, where he was most recently the Major Investigation Lead for Group Risk. Prior to that he held a number of senior roles at UBS, including COO for Securities, Head of Group Leadership and Behaviours for Group Risk, COO for Equities and Head of Strategy for Equities. He was also previously a Partner at Accenture, working with financial services clients on strategy, operations and technology change.
“I am delighted to be joining the Board of RegTek.Solutions at this exciting time. I believe that innovation and delivery excellence in market infrastructure are key to banks addressing the challenges of regulatory change, processing at scale, and staying agile as the landscape rapidly evolves. The RegTek.Solutions suite of products and their installed client base is already impressive – I look forward to working closely with the Board and the team to help realise the firm’s full potential going forward.”
"Ruwan brings a wealth of regulatory and risk experience to our Board, with specific expertise in financial markets. He also has many senior level relationships, which will help us to expand our community of clients in the buy-side, sell-side and venues", said Brian Lynch, Co-Founder and CEO. "Ruwan's advice and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to build out products and services, ensuring that we deliver the critical sustainable compliance solutions demanded by our clients."
The RegTek.Solutions Board now includes Ruwan Weerasekera (Independent Board Member), Vassil Avramov (RiskFocus), Mark Beeston (Illuminate Financial), Holger Wolenberger (Deutsche Börse), Brian Lynch (RegTek.Solutions) and Rob Odell (OSG Law).