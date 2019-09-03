Russian Broker UNIVER Capital Becomes Trading Member Of AIX

Astana International Exchange (“AIX”, “Exchange”) is pleased to announce that UNIVER Capital, one of Russia’s brokers, became a trading member of AIX. UNIVER Capital provides its customers with the full range of brokerage services.
CEO of AIX, Tim Bennett, commented:
“Over the years of operating in the capital markets, UNIVER Capital has gained a solid reputation both among investors and the financial community. We are pleased to welcome UNIVER Capital as a new trading member of AIX and look forward to a fruitful collaboration in attracting investors to the capital markets of Kazakhstan.”
CEO of UNIVER Capital LLP, Askhat Sagadiyev, stated:
“For us, joining the ecosystem created by AIX is a strategic step that opens up new opportunities and prospects. Astana International Exchange provides foreign and Kazakhstani investors with technologies of international standards, many of which have no equivalent in Central Asia and are of great interest to the securities market participants.”
Currently, AIX trading members include 17 Kazakhstani and 4 international brokers that serve investors in Russia, Europe and Asia.