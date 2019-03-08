Russell US Index Methodology Clarification

Further to the Annual Reconstitution announcement published on Friday, 01 March 2019, a further clarifying update (bold below) has been provided within Section 7.1.1 (Free Float) of the Construction and Methodology, as follows:
Total shares and adjustments for available shares are based on information recorded in SEC corporate filings. FTSE Russell primarily uses 10-K, 20-F, 40-F, 10-Q, DEF-14 and 424 filings to determine the total share figure. 8-K filings may be used to confirm research disclosed in a primary filing. FTSE Russell uses a company’s most recent beneficial ownership table to determine index free float. That table is normally found within DEF14, 10-K, 20-F, and 40-F fillings. Any updates to the most recent beneficial ownership table will be considered if disclosed within a subsequent 424 filing. Please note that in the absence of a beneficial ownership table FTSE Russell will evaluate on a case by case basis and utilize additional publicly available information to determine a company’s free float.
An updated copy of the Russell US Indexes Construction and Methodology (v3.7) is now available: https://www.ftse.com/products/downloads/Russell-US-indexes.pdf on the FTSE Russell website: www.ftserussell.com.