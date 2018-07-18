RSRCHXchange Adds Analyst Interaction Functionality To Its Research Marketplace - New Functionality Includes The Ability For Research Providers To Book And Sell Meetings, Calls, Webinars And Events

As the global market for investment research continues to unbundle post MiFID II, RSRCHXchange has built upon its strength as an aggregator and marketplace for written research by adding a suite of functionality for other research services.
From today, buy-side users will be able to schedule, book and buy meetings, calls and webinars with analysts from among the 375 banks, brokers and independents currently using the RSRCHX platform. The new features have all the compliance and control functionality that users and providers have come to expect from RSRCHXchange, in addition to providing both sides with a consumption audit trail.
Call and webinar hosting are now fully integrated into the RSRCHX platform, giving users a seamless experience across their research consumption from written content to their analyst interactions.
Research providers will also have the additional capability to market and sell specific research related events on the platform, such as roadshows and conferences.
Jeremy Davies, Co-Founder of RSRCHXchange, said: “As our business grows, it’s important that we listen to our buy- and sell-side users and continue to build functionality that addresses their research needs. Research is a service and written reports are only just one part of that. We continue to expand our successful marketplace model to bring a complete research services offering to our buy-side users.”
Vicky Sanders, Co-Founder of RSRCHXchange, added: “The findings of our recent survey have shown that 63% of buy-side firms are taking fewer meetings post MiFID II and that this is partly down to confusion over pricing. As a result of cost and time pressures, many of our research providers are increasingly looking for technology to help them to meet with and maintain close relationships with clients. Building on our expertise in bringing together a marketplace for written research, we are thrilled to add analyst time to our RSRCHX platform.”