Rosenthal Collins Group Promotes Manumaleuna To President, Mackey To Deputy President

Rosenthal Collins Group LLC (RCG®), a leading independent futures brokerage and clearing firm, today announced the promotions of Jason Manumaleuna to President and Richard Mackey to Deputy President.
Manumaleuna had served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Mackey was Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives. They have a combined 45-year history in the futures industry.
RCG Chairman & CEO Scott Gordon said: “Jason and Rich are both incredibly experienced and well-respected in the industry as well as at our firm. They’ve been integral to RCG’s business, operations and focus on client service, and I am proud to stand with them as we lead the company through our next stage of growth.”
J. Robert Collins, RCG co-founder and Managing Member, said: “We are extremely lucky to add Jason and Rich to Scott’s experienced hand at the helm as we forge ahead into our future.”
Manumaleuna said: “I’m truly humbled and honored to have this terrific opportunity. I believe RCG is stronger as a company because our culture recognizes and rewards talent from within. I look forward to working closely with Scott and Rich as we execute on our vision to build even further on our financial strength, product offering and customer base.”
Mackey said: “I have been extremely fortunate to be part of an organization at RCG where teamwork and integrity are embedded in its fabric. Together, Scott, Jason and I will work with the team to build on RCG's legacy of innovation and great customer service.”
Manumaleuna has more than two decades of experience in the futures industry, serving in senior roles at Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) for the past 20 years. He joined RCG in 2015 as Executive Vice President & CFO, after spending more than seven years at R.J. O’Brien & Associates. Joining that firm in 2008 as Controller, he was promoted to Senior Vice President & CFO in 2010. During his tenure there, Manumaleuna helped navigate through the industry’s newly enhanced customer protection rules and helped manage significant growth in the firm’s customer segregated funds.
Manumaleuna began his career as an auditor at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (now CME Group) in 1997, after which he served as Controller for several FCMs, including LFG, LLC, which later became a division of Refco, and Calyon Financial. He also worked in the internal audit department at MF Global. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Mackey has more than 25 years of trading, operations and management experience in futures and securities, including 13 years at RCG. He has been serving as Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives since 2014, after first joining the firm in 2002 as a fixed income trader. In 2006, he transitioned to RCG’s Risk Department, where he supervised all risk management functions and became Senior Vice President of Risk. In that role, he helped develop industry-leading risk analytic software. He left RCG in 2012 to serve as Treasurer for Peak6 Advisors, and he returned to the firm in 2014 in his most recent role.
Originally a soybean trader at the MidAmerica Commodity Exchange, Mackey later became an interest rate broker at the Chicago Board of Trade, executing orders for institutional customers and major investment banks before he left the trading floor to join RCG. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from DePaul University, and he serves on the Board of Directors of the DePaul University Arditti Center for Risk Management. He also is on the Board of ForeverCar.