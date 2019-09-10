Rosenthal Collins Group Division Of Marex Spectron Statement On The Passing Of J. Robert Collins

The Rosenthal Collins Group (RCG) Division of Marex Spectron today issued the following statement on the Sept. 10 passing of its co-founder and former Managing Member J. Robert (Bob) Collins at the age of 77.
Jason Manumaleuna, CEO of the Marex Spectron RCG Division, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn that J. Robert (Bob) Collins, co-founder and former managing member of Rosenthal Collins Group, passed away this morning. We have lost a great man and a true industry pioneer, who was instrumental in laying the foundation for our customer-focused values and driving the success of RCG within the futures industry. Our team, which has had the privilege of working with Bob, extends our deepest condolences to the family.”
Collins was inducted into the FIA Futures Hall of Fame in March 2017. With more than five decades of experience in futures, asset management, finance, banking and real estate, Collins was born into the futures business. His father, John F. Collins, co-founded RCG predecessor firm Greene & Collins at the Chicago Open Board of Trade (later known as the MidAmerica Commodity Exchange) in 1923. Bob Collins joined the firm in 1961 and subsequently led it through two successful mergers to form what became Rosenthal Collins Group LLC.
Collins was a long-time member of the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), Chicago Mercantile Exchange and New York Mercantile Exchange (now all part of CME Group) and of the New York Board of Trade (now ICE Futures U.S.). Formerly President of the MidAmerica Commodity Exchange, he served as a Board member of the CBOT and of the Millennium Trust Company as well as a Governor and Vice Chairman of the former Board of Trade Clearing Corporation. He served on the Board of Directors of Bancorp Financial, parent company of Evergreen Bank Group